(WGHP) — Wake Forest’s Gator Bowl matchup is in the balance after COVID-19 sidelines another college sports program.

Texas A&M will have to miss the 2021 Gator Bowl due to a COVID-19 outbreak, sources say.

The Aggies and the Demon Deacons were set to face off, but now the Deacs will have to wait to see if a replacement team can be found.

Another bowl match would likely have to be impacted in order for another team to be available.