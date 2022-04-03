MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – The South Carolina Gamecocks have secured their second NCAA Championship in school history, routing the UConn Huskies 64-49.

The second-seeded Huskies own the rights to 11 national titles, the most in women’s college basketball. But the group came in underdogs against the top-seeded Gamecocks.

“Our team had the fight of champions all season long,” said Dawn Staley. “UConn is not only a great team, they’re a great tradition. But today, we weren’t going to be denied.”

South Carolina has put on a show through the tournament defeating every team in their path rather gracefully.

UConn was no exception.

Destanni Henderson had a career-high 26 points on college basketball’s biggest stage.

Zia Cooke added 11 of her own and Aliyah Boston posted a 16 rebound, 11 point double-double.

“It feels amazing,” said Boston. “We’re National Champions!”

For UConn, Paige Bueckers led the way with 14 points.

Henderson opened up the first points of the game with a corner three for South Carolina.

The Gamecocks didn’t slow down; Q1 was one to forget for the Huskies as they entered Q2 down 22-8.

UConn regrouped and closed out Q2 much more potent than they did Q1. Bueckers got in the action, dropping critical points for the Huskies to keep them within reach.

Boston was a beast on the boards. It was 35-27, Gamecocks at the half — the most notable statistic — second-chance points for South Carolina. UofSC had 17 in the first half to UConn’s two.

The story of the second half was rebounding. South Carolina dominated. And that would ultimately be the difference.

Anytime the Huskies would cut the lead to five or six, the Gamecocks would roar back and boost it to double digits.

And the Gamecocks took that momentum all the way through the half, closing it out.

The South Carolina Gamecocks are the 2022 NCAA Women’s Basketball National Champions.