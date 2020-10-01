Playbook week 4 | No. 1 Clemson, UVa face off in primetime

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – After a week off, No. 1 Clemson returns to action against at home against Virginia.

On this week’s episode of “Playbook,” WRIC’s Natalie Kalibat joins the show live to talk Wahoos and Tigers.

The Cavaliers only have one game under their belt this season and look to carry over some momentum from last year’s 9-5 season.

Against Duke last week, the Wahoos were down 20-17 in the fourth qurarter.

Sophomore quarterback Brennan Armstrong carried Virginia to a wild 38-20 win against the Blue Devils. (Duke turned the ball over seven times during the game.)

Clemson steamrolled their first two opponents – 37-13 over Wake Forest and then 49-0 over the Citadel.

Clemson coach Dabo Swinney said his team is healthy and close to full strength after a couple of days off.

The coach expects to see starting cornerback Mario Goodrich back on the field after missing Clemson’s first two games due to virus protocol.

The Tigers have No. 8 Miami coming to Death Valley next week.

No. 12 North Carolina plays a strong Boston College team at 3:30 p.m. on ABC.

A red-hot Pitt team looks to keep N.C. State’s woes continue as the Panthers host the Wolfpack.

State was embarrassing by Virginia Tech last week. N.C. State and Pitt kick off at noon on the ACC Network.

Duke aims to avoid going 0-4 this weekend but hosting Virginia Tech will make that difficult.

Jacksonville State and Florida State play at 4 p.m.