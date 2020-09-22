Wake Forest, No. 7 Notre Dame postponed due to outbreak

Wake Forest’s A.J. Williams picks off a pass intended for Clemson’s Will Brown during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 12, 2020, in Winston-Salem, N.C. (Walt Unks/The Winston-Salem Journal via AP)

Wake Forest announced on Tuesday that its football game against Notre dame this upcoming Saturday in Winston-Salem has been postponed due to a coronavirus outbreak at Notre Dame.

Officials at Notre Dame say that 94 tests were administered on Monday and of those tests, seven players tested positive.

The ACC as well as both universities are working to reschedule the game.

“We are obviously very disappointed that we will not be able to compete this weekend,” said Head Coach Dave Clawson . “However, the health and safety of Wake Forest’s and Notre Dame’s student-athletes and staff is the highest priority. We will continue to work with the ACC and our administration on rescheduling options.”

