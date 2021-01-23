New head coach Shane Beamer prepared to rebuild Gamecocks football

(FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – South Carolina hired Shane Beamer as the new head football coach in early December, and since then he’s been working nonstop to rebuild the roster and coaching staff.

The son of legendary coach Frank Beamer, had two quarterbacks transfer when he arrived, as well as two assistant coaches leave for Auburn.

He’s since filled out his coaching staff including hiring former Panthers assistant coach Marcus Satterfield to be his offensive coordinator.

Speaking of the Panthers, Beamer has reached out to Carolina head coach Matt Rhule for advice. He said he was impressed with the way Rhule turned around Temple, and Baylor when he was a college coach.

Beamer is no stranger to the Gamecocks program. He was an assistant under Steve Spurrier during some of the most successful seasons the team has ever had.

Beamer said he can use that experience to try and help get the program back to the top of the SEC. He says the key will be recruiting in the Carolinas, which he admits won’t be easy with UNC, and Clemson in the area.

Spring workouts will begin soon, and Beamer can’t wait to get to work with the guys and gear up for his first season as head ball coach of the Gamecocks.