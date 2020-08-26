NC State football opener at Virginia Tech delayed over COVID-19 spike

NC State football is delaying its season opener at Virginia Tech for two weeks due to a rise in COVID-19 cases among Wolfpack athletes, the university announced on Wednesday.

The game, originally scheduled for September 12, has been moved to Sept. 26. The university cited COVID-19 related cases at NC State as the reason.

“We appreciate the ACC and Virginia Tech working together in partnership to move this game to a mutual open weekend,” NC State Director of Athletics Boo Corrigan said. “There’s no blueprint for what we’re all trying to navigate and we are grateful for everyone’s collaboration to make this work.”

The Wolfpack are now scheduled to open the season at home against Wake Forest on September 19.

September 29 was originally a bye week for the Wolfpack.

