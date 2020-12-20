Duke’s Mayo Bowl at BofA Stadium will feature Wisconsin and Wake Forest

Wisconsin wide receiver Chimere Dike (13) gets away from Michigan defensive back Vincent Gray (4) during the first quarter of an NCAA college football game in Ann Arbor, Mich., Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020. (AP Photo/Tony Ding)

CHARLOTTE, NC (FOX 46) — Wisconsin will face Wake Forest on December 30 in the Duke’s Mayo Bowl at Bank of American Stadium.

Kick off is set for Noon and the event will be broadcast on ESPN.

The bowl game, previously known as the Belk Bowl, is an annual battle between ACC and Big Ten schools and is in its 19th season.

“I’m excited that our players have earned the opportunity to play another game with each other,” UW head coach Paul Chryst said. “We have said throughout this season that all we want is a chance to play. With all that has gone on and especially after yesterday, our guys are excited for one more opportunity. I want to thank the Duke’s Mayo Bowl for extending the invitation to us, and we look forward to preparing to play a good Wake Forest team.”

The Badgers (3-3) and Wake Forest (4-4) have never played each other.

