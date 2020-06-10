Clemson football has had a tough week

Clemson has been at the center of a number of troubling developments in the aftermath of George Floyd’s death, protests, and Black Lives Matter.

On Monday Dabo Swinney, head coach of the Tigers football program, defended his response to a racial slur that had been made by his current assistant coach in 2017. On Tuesday NFL players who have played at Clemson demanded the removal of a slave-owners name seen throughout campus. Then a photo surfaced of Swinney wearing a ‘Football Matters’ t-shirt.

In 2017, assistant coach Danny Pearman was overheard using the N-word during a practice. Swinney says he has had multiple conversations with Pearman and that Pearman said it was a grave mistake.

The heat on Swinney continued when a photo surfaced of the coach wearing a ‘Football Matters’ t-shirt, the optics awful considering the Black Lives Matter national conversation currently taking place. IT is unclear when the photo was taken.

The ‘Football Matters’ phrase is a part of a past campaign by The National Football Foundation.

Trevor Lawrence, the Tigers quarterback has been very vocal advocating for change and speaking up on social media since Floyd’s death. Lawrence defended his coach.

On Tuesday former Clemson players DeAndre Hopkins and DeShaun Watson took issue with one of the names on a campus building being named after a slave owner.

“Clemson still honors the name of well known slave owner and pro-slavery politician John C. Calhoun on its buildings, signs, and in the name of its honors college,” Hopkins, who plays for the Arizona Cardinals, wrote on Instagram.

“Clemson should not honor Calhoun in any way,” said Watson, the Houston Texans starting quarterback.

The university was built on Calhoun’s plantation. The university president said he doesn’t condone racism in any way. A petition has been started for the removal of Calhoun’s name at Clemson.

On Monday Dabo posted a 14-minute video expressing his opinions and supporting positive change.