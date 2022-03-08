CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – The Queen City is making a bid to bring the 2027 Army-Navy football game to Bank of America Stadium, according to the Charlotte Sports Foundation.

The two teams have met annually since 1930 in several stadiums across the country.

Navy won the 2021 matchup in East Rutherford, New Jersey, giving the Midshipmen a 62-53-7 overall edge over Army.

Charlotte threw its hand into the college football regular season in 2021 with the Duke’s Mayo Classic games over Labor Day weekend.

The weekend featured Apps State vs ECU on Sept 2 before Georgia and Clemson faced off on Sept. 4.

Officials said they estimated the games brought in $48.8 million for the Charlotte region.

They also resulted in $26.2 million in direct spending and $1.47 million in Mecklenburg County sales and hospitality taxes.

“These numbers are just one indicator that demonstrate the amazing impact sports can have on our great city,” CSF Board of Directors co-chairs Andrea Smith and Johnny Harris said last November.