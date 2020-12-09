The season is over: 49ers season finale canceled due to COVID-19

CHARLOTTE, NC – NOVEMBER 12: A detail view of a Charlotte 49ers football prior to the 49ers’ game against the Rice Owls at McColl Richardson Field at Jerry Richardson Stadium on November 12, 2016 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Mike Comer/Getty Images)

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – The Charlotte 49ers had their final game of the season canceled Wednesday due to COVID-19 within the Marshall program.

The 49ers said Marshall’s football team had ‘medical concerns’ related to the virus.

Don’t have the words to express how proud I am of this football team! I love each and every one of you, the best is yet to come for the Niners! — Will Healy (@Coach_heals) December 9, 2020

Charlotte’s season has been plagued with postponements and cancelations.

The 49ers finish the season with a 2-4 overall record after their loss against Western Kentucky last Sunday.

The team ended up with five total games canceled due to the virus.

