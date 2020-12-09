The season is over: 49ers season finale canceled due to COVID-19

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – The Charlotte 49ers had their final game of the season canceled Wednesday due to COVID-19 within the Marshall program.
The 49ers said Marshall’s football team had ‘medical concerns’ related to the virus.
Charlotte’s season has been plagued with postponements and cancelations.
The 49ers finish the season with a 2-4 overall record after their loss against Western Kentucky last Sunday.
The team ended up with five total games canceled due to the virus.
