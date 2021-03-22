Panthers, Xenex donate germ-zapping robot to Charlotte 49ers Athletic Department

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – The Carolina Panthers and Xenex Disinfection Services have teamed up to donate the germ-zapping robot used during the Panthers’ 2020 football season to the Charlotte 49ers Athletic Department, the team announced Monday.

LightStrike Germ-Zapping Robots were used to disinfect rooms and other areas in Bank of America Stadium during the Panthers’ season to reduce the risk of exposure to COVID-19.

The Panthers and Xenex said they will donate a robot named “NUGGET” as a nod to Charlotte’s 49ers nickname and mascot, Norm the Niner. The robot will be used to clean locker rooms, training rooms, weight rooms and team meeting rooms.

“We are extremely grateful for the donation from the Carolina Panthers and Xenex to provide such a useful tool in the continuing efforts to disinfect our athletic facilities,” said Cass Ferguson, Assistant A.D. for Facilities and Events at Charlotte. “The Xenex LightStrike robot provides another tool in caring for our Student-Athletes, staff and visitors.”

Get breaking news alerts in the FOX46 News app. It’s FREE! Download for iOS or Android

LightStrike Germ-Zapping Robots used pulsed xenon to create intense bursts of broad-spectrum UV light that destroys viruses and bacteria on surfaces.