Niners cancel Tuesday morning game against Western Kentucky

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – The Charlotte 49ers have canceled Tuesday’s football game against the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers due to COVID-19 within the Charlotte program.

“We had high hopes that we would be able to play,” said 49ers Director of Athletics Mike Hill. “We are disappointed for both teams and appreciate WKU and Conference USA for having worked with us to accommodate the unusual game date and time. We’ll continue to follow the advice of our medical professionals as they guide us to the safest outcomes for our student-athletes, coaches and staff. We also recognize that having not played a game since Oct. 31 creates uncertainty for everyone involved. We will continue to make decisions with our student-athletes’ desires and best interests at heart.”

The 49ers’ matchup with WKU was originally scheduled for November 28 before it was moved to Tuesday, Dec. 1.

The Charlotte 49ers are scheduled to face FIU at home this Saturday at noon. The university will determine the status of that game after the results of upcoming coronavirus tests from both schools.

This marks the seventh game the team has had to forgo due to the virus.

