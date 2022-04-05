CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Lee Rose, the former head coach of the Charlotte 49ers, has died at 85.

During the most successful run in 49er men’s basketball program history, Rose coached the group, landing Charlotte on the national landscape.

As head coach, he took the 49ers to the 1976 NIT Finals and the 1977 NCAA Final Four during his three years. He held an overall record of 72-18.

He enjoyed a 27-year collegiate head coaching career before becoming an assistant coach in the NBA.

Rose earned a plethora of allocates during his time as head coach. He was elected to the Charlotte 49ers Athletics Hall of Fame in 2020 as a member of its inaugural class.

“I am deeply honored to be named to the Inaugural Class for the (49ers) Athletic Hall of Fame,” Rose said at the time. In accepting this honor, I give tribute to every player, coach, trainer, manager, administrator, and fan that was a part of the teams that I coached here: we all traveled those miles together. Over the course of the 50 years that I coached in college and NBA, the three years with UNC Charlotte were pure magic!”