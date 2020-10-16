FIU postpones game at Charlotte after an increase in COVID-19 cases

CHARLOTTE, NC – NOVEMBER 12: A detail view of a Charlotte 49ers football prior to the 49ers’ game against the Rice Owls at McColl Richardson Field at Jerry Richardson Stadium on November 12, 2016 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Mike Comer/Getty Images)

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – The Florida International Panthers have postponed Saturday’s matchup against the Charlotte 49ers amid concerns over an increase in positive coronavirus cases, the 49ers announced Thursday.

“We are disappointed for our team and fans, but we certainly understand and respect FIU’s decision,” said 49ers Director of Athletics Mike Hill. “We will work closely with the conference and FIU to attempt to reschedule this game in December.”

Charlotte (1-2) won its first game of the season last weekend 49-21 over North Texas. The team was scheduled to host its first home game of the season.

The 49ers were forced to cancel its game against North Carolina earlier and the season and also had its matchup against Georgia Southern postponed.

LATEST HEADLINES FROM FOX 46 CHARLOTTE