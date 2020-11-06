Charlotte 49ers forced to postpone game at Middle Tennessee due to COVID-19

Charlotte’s Connor Bowler (19) has his punt blocked blocked by Duke’s Isaiah Fisher-Smith (11) during the first quarter of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 31, 2020, in Durham, N.C. (Jaylynn Nash/Pool Photo via AP)

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – The Charlotte 49ers postponed Saturday’s football game at Middle Tennessee due to positive coronavirus tests and contract tracing, UNC Charlotte announced Friday.

“We are extremely disappointed to have to postpone our game at Middle Tennessee. Our coaching staff and players were looking forward to the Conference USA matchup,” said 49ers Director of Athletics Mike Hill. “The health and safety of everyone involved, however, remains the top priority during these challenging times.”

The game was set to kick off at 3:30 Saturday. The 49ers, Middle Tennessee and Conference USA will attempt to reschedule the matchup.

The 49ers season has been marked with multiple battles with COVID-19. Games against Florida International, Georgia State, and the North Carolina Tar Heels were also canceled because of the virus.

