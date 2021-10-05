Catawba College will return to playing football Saturday following COVID postponement

College Football

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SALISBURY, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) — Catawba Indians will take the field again Saturday at Shuford Stadium against Carson-Newman after postponing the last two games due to COVID-19 protocols. This is the first South Atlantic Conference matchup for them this season.

According to the school, kickoff is scheduled for 1 p.m. and Catawba’s most recent class of eight Hall of Fame inductees will also be honored at the game.

What’s happening? Sign up here for FOX 46 Alerts and get Breaking News sent straight to your inbox

Catawba Indians started the season off strong with a 3-0 record.

“We’re looking forward to being back on the gridiron this weekend,” said Interim Athletic Director, Craig Turnbull. “The team has been working hard to prepare and are ready for action.”

WATCH: FOX 46 Charlotte live news coverage

Sign up for FOX 46 email alerts

Download the FOX 46 Charlotte app for breaking news and weather alerts

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Follow our Charlotte Sports Live Team on Twitter

Trending Stories