Catawba College will return to playing football Saturday following COVID postponement

SALISBURY, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) — Catawba Indians will take the field again Saturday at Shuford Stadium against Carson-Newman after postponing the last two games due to COVID-19 protocols. This is the first South Atlantic Conference matchup for them this season.

According to the school, kickoff is scheduled for 1 p.m. and Catawba’s most recent class of eight Hall of Fame inductees will also be honored at the game.

Catawba Indians started the season off strong with a 3-0 record.

“We’re looking forward to being back on the gridiron this weekend,” said Interim Athletic Director, Craig Turnbull. “The team has been working hard to prepare and are ready for action.”