Appalachian State suspends football practices after COVID-19 outbreak

Appalachian State football has suspended football practices due to an outbreak of the coronavirus associated with the team, the athletic director said on Tuesday.

Seven student-athletes and four staff members were said to have tested positive. Practices have been suspended indefinitely, according to AD Doug Gillin.

Those who tested positive are recovering in isolation, the university said in a statement released Tuesday night.

“The university continues working closely with public health and values this relationship, which has allowed for increased testing, consistent and transparent reporting to the university and Boone communities, and coordinated public health education measures.”

Get breaking news alerts in the FOX46 News app. It’s FREE!

Download for iOS or Android