ACC announces plans for reduced 11-game football schedule amid pandemic

If a season is played, ACC football will feature a reduced 10-game conference-only schedule plus one game against Notre Dame, the league announced Wednesday.

University presidents approved the plan for the 11-game schedule with the one non-conference game, and also agreed to push back the league championship game from Dec. 5 to either Dec. 12 or 19.

Notre Dame will play in the ACC this season as part of the plan to play 10 league games. The season will now start the week of Sept. 7. The alterations have been brought on by the pandemic.

This would be Notre Dame’s first time playing in a football conference in the 133-year history of the program.

It is still unclear what will happen to Charlotte’s annual college football bowl game previously known as the Belk Bowl and now known as the Duke’s Mayo Bowl, which features an ACC team against either a Big Ten or SEC team.

The Associated Press contributed to this article.

Get breaking news alerts in the FOX46 News app. It’s FREE!

Download for iOS or Android