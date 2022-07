CHARLOTTE, N.C. (CHARLOTTE SPORTS LIVE) – Over the last two seasons, Coastal Carolina quarterback Grayson McCall has turned heads and established himself as one of the top quarterbacks in the country.

The Indian Trail native and Porter Ridge HS graduate is preparing for his junior campaign on the heels of a record-breaking 2021 season.

McCall joined CSL’s Gabe McDonald for an exclusive interview as he gears up for the fall.