(WGHP) — The 2022 NCAA Division I Men’s Basketball Tournament is nearly here, and Duke, Carolina and Davidson will be there!
After no North Carolina teams came out on top of the ACC Tournament, they were all waiting to see if they would be selected Sunday. UNC, Duke and Davidson College were the only three to make it through.
The University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, 8 seed, will be facing off against Marquette University, 9 seed, in the first round of the East Coast region.
Duke University, 2 seed, will compete against California State University Fullerton, 15 seed, in the West Region.
Also in the West Region, Davidson College, 10 seed, is up against Michigan State, 7 seed.
Thirty-two teams automatically gained entry into the 68-team tournament after winning their individual conference championships.
America East — Vermont
American — Houston
Atlantic 10 — Richmond
ACC — Virginia Tech
ASUN — Jacksonville State
Big 12 — Kansas
Big East — Villanova
Big Sky — Montana State
Big South — Longwood
Big Ten — Iowa
Big West — Cal State Fullerton
CAA — Delaware
C-USA — UAB
Horizon — Wright State
Ivy League — Yale
MAAC — Saint Peter’s
MAC — Akron
MEAC — Norfolk State
Missouri Valley — Loyola–Chicago
Mountain West — Boise State
NEC — Bryant
Ohio Valley — Murray State
Pac-12 — Arizona
Patriot — Colgate
SEC — Tennessee
Southern — Chattanooga
Southland — Texas A&M–Corpus Christi
SWAC — Texas Southern
Summit League — South Dakota State
Sun Belt — Georgia State
WCC — Gonzaga
WAC — New Mexico State
The remaining 36 “at-large” bids were announced by the NCAA Selection Committee Sunday.
See the full list below.
The West Region
1 GONZAGA
16 GEORGIA STATE
8 BOISE ST
9 MEMPHIS
5 UCONN
12 NEW MEXICO ST
4 ARKANSAS
12 VERMONT
6 ALABAMA
11 RUTGERS/NOTRE DAME
3 TEXAS TECH
14 MONTANA ST
7 MICHIGAN ST
10 DAVIDSON
2 DUKE
15 CS FULLERTON
The South Region
1 ARIZONA
16 WRST/BRY
8 SETON HALL
9 TEXAS CHRISTIAN
5 HOUSTON
12 UAB
5 ILLINOIS
11 CHATTANOOGA
6 COLORADO ST.
11 MICHIGAN
3 TENNESSEE
14 LONGWOOD
7 OHIO ST.
10 LOYOLA-CHICAGO
2 VILLANOVA
15 DELAWARE
The East Region
1 BAYLOR
16 NORFOLK STATE
8 NORTH CAROLINA
9 MARQUETTE
5 SAINT MARY’S
12 WYO/IND
4 UCLA
13 AKRON
6 TEXAS
11 VIRGINIA TECH
3 PURDUE
14 YALE
7 MURRAY ST.
10 SAN FRANCISCO
2 KENTUCKY
15 SAINT PETER’S
The Midwest
1 KANSAS
16 TXSO/AMCC
8 SAN DIEGO ST.
9 CREIGHTON
5 IOWA
12 RICHMOND
4 PROVIDENCE
13 SOUTH DAKOTA STATE
6 LOUISIANA STATE
11 IOWA STATE
3 WISCONSIN
14 COLGATE
7 SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA
10 MIAMI-FLORIDA
2 AUBURN
15 JACKSONVILLE ST.