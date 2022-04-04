CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCN) — Coming off Saturday’s epic Final Four win over archrival Duke, UNC-Chapel Hill will now take on Kansas for the NCAA title Monday night.

Just as with the Duke game, UNC officials are planning a watch party for the Kansas game at the Dean E. Smith Center.

The tip-off is set for 9:20 p.m. and fans will be able to watch the game on a large projection screen and arena video boards, according to a news release from UNC officials.

Students and the public are invited to the event, which attracted thousands Saturday night for the historic win over Duke.

The public can begin entering at 8:15 p.m. at entry A, the news release said.

The event is free, but concessions and UNC fan merchandise will be for sale.

General fan parking is available for $5 in the Manning, Bowles and Craige parking lots beginning at 7:30 p.m.