CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCN) — Pure elation was coursing through Tar Heel fans the moment the buzzer sounded on Carolina’s 81-77 victory over the Duke Blue Devils in the Saturday night Final Four game that ended Coach K’s 42-season career.

CBS 17’s Lillian Donahue reported live from the Top of the Hill Restaurant & Brewery on E. Franklin Street as thousands poured onto the pavement.

Video of the scene at about 11:15 p.m. showed a fire burning on Franklin Street. Fans were also spotted climbing telephone poles, and jumping over fires, and a woman was seen being taken away by officers to get medical help.

Police said that the intersection of Columbia and Franklin streets was closed along with other nearby roads.

Detours were set up late Saturday night.

As of midnight crowds were still blocking Franklin Street.

Officials said 10 people were injured, and four were taken to hospital.

Roughly, 35,000 people took to the streets.