NEW ORLEANS, La. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – It lived up to the hype; it truly was incredible. But only one could move on.

The North Carolina Tar Heels have advanced to the NCAA National Championship game to face Kansas after an 81-77 win over the Duke Blue Devils.

It fit the script to be known as the most historic college basketball game ever.

Two stories, utterly different from one another, finally have their following chapters written.

First-year head coach Hubert Davis has taken the Tar Heels to the title game. UNC could be the second eight seed in tournament history to win a title.

“It’s a beautiful day for Carolina basketball,” said Davis.

The most decorated college basketball coach of all time, Coach Krzyzewski, has officially rounded out his farewell tour. Duke couldn’t claim revenge for a loss to UNC earlier this season.

But what about the game?

Neither team create separation from the other in the first half. The squads nearly mimicked each other in every stat category through the first 20 minutes.

The most significant difference in the half was 14 bench points from Duke to none from the Tar Heels.

37-34 at the half, Duke on top.

Carolina opened the second half on an 11-0 run. Love made a three, then Manek made a three, and then Love made a layup. Carolina couldn’t be stopped. The students were going ballistic.

This called for a Coach K timeout.

Duke rebounded from the run calmly, pulling themselves back into the match.

Both Blue Devil bigs were in foul trouble. John and Williams both had four with 10 minutes left in the game.

But the Tar Heels kept finding their rhythm. They had a 62-57 lead with 7:44 left. In less than a minute, Duke re-took the lead 63-62.

At 5:18, Bacot rolled his ankle, and Johnson came into the game for the first substitution of the entire second half for Carolina.

A Keels three-pointer put Duke up one with two minutes left, and then Manek answered with one of his own, giving UNC a two-point lead.

Guess what?

Moore Jr. immediately responded with another. Duke went up 74-73 with 1:18 left in the game. Bacot fouled out a possession later.

Love iced the game when he stepped up and knocked down a three to put UNC up four. Then he knocked down free throws when he had to.

⚡️𝑬𝑳𝑬𝑪𝑻𝑹𝑰𝑪⚡️



Tonight's attendance of 70,602 created an unmatched atmosphere here in the Big Easy.#MFinalFour pic.twitter.com/9MfPvzEugx — NCAA Men's Final Four (@MFinalFour) April 3, 2022

North Carolina will play Kansas on Monday night.