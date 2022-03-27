PHILADELPHIA, Pa. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – The Tar Heels have advanced to the Final Four after knocking off the Saint Peter’s Peacocks 69-49.

North Carolina is headed to the Final Four for the 21st time in school history, the most ever.

“It’s them,” said first-year head coach Hubert Davis. “It’s tears of joy being able to be a part of their lives. I’m so happy for our guys having an opportunity to play in the Final Four.”

Take nothing away from Saint Peter’s. The Peacocks had an incredible run, defeating a bundle of highly ranked teams to become the first 15 seed to ever advance to the Elite Eight.

But history was to be made no matter the outcome.

For the first time ever, the North Carolina Tar Heels (8) and Duke Blue Devils (2) will face off in a Final Four game.

The rematch has been eyed up by the Blue Devils. In their final home match of coach K’s career, the Tar Heels spoiled the fun.

Now, they have the opportunity to mar UNC’s hopes at a National Championship and redeem themselves on basketball’s biggest stage.

As far as the Elite Eight match itself, Carolina came out swinging from the gates. They poured it on the Peacocks offensively, dropping 38 points in the first half and holding the group to 19 points.

In the second, they closed it out, never really giving up the 20-point lead they built for a majority of the game.

Star Tar Heels Guard Caleb Love recorded 14 points while Brady Manek capped 19 himself.

Forward Armando Bacot posted a monster double-double with 20 points and 22 rebounds.

For the Peacocks, Fousseyni Drame led all the teams’ scorers with 12 points.

An undebatable fact that will hold true with the Peacocks — the incredible effort their players put on the floor at any given minute.

Elite Eight = ELITE EFFORT pic.twitter.com/503gMsgDfB — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) March 27, 2022

Duke and North Carolina will face off next Saturday, April 2.