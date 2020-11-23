Niners season-opener against Tennessee canceled over COVID concerns

The men’s basketball team at UNC Charlotte will have to wait a little longer for its season to begin.

Citing the coronavirus pandemic, the Niners athletic department announced on Monday that the season-opening games, beginning this week, have been canceled.

“After consultation with the Knox County Health Department, Tennessee announced that its men’s basketball games against Charlotte and VCU were canceled due to COVID-19 contact tracing,” the university said in a statement.

The games were part of the Volunteer Classic in Knoxville, however, on Monday the Vols shut down team activities after multiple positive tests.

Duke also announced on Monday that its season-opener on Wednesday against Gardner Webb had been postponed due to Covid concerns.

