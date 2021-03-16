Is joining your office bracket legal?

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- March Madness is back and so are the brackets! But has anyone stopped to ask if all these workplace wagers are legal? If you are betting for candy rather than cash, you’ll be safe in the Carolinas because in-person gambling is yet to be fully legal.

In South Carolina in-person betting is an absolute no-no. You could get a misdemeanor if caught. The Palmetto state is silent on online betting but to be safe stick to legal sports betting and fantasy sports websites.

In North Carolina gambling is now legal at two Harrah’s casino locations but neither are open yet.

Also, North Carolina has an arguably strange law which may be a bracket buster for some of you; it forbids betting on in-state schools.

For “madness” purposes, Duke and NC State are out of the tournament anyway. UNC is still in–not that you were planning to put money on them.

So, the bottom line, office pools where money is involved are not legal. How likely are they to be prosecuted? My money is on keeping my mouth shut. Always a safe bet.