NEW ORLEANS, La. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – History by default.

When the Duke Blue Devils and North Carolina Tar Heels lace up on the basketball court, that’s how it is.

Saturday night will be the first time the schools have met in the NCAA tournament.

The most decorated college basketball coach of all time, Coach Krzyzewski, is rounding out his farewell tour.

First-year head coach Hubert Davis has taken the Tar Heels to the Final Four. They spoiled Coach K’s final home game in Durham.

“I’m sorry about this afternoon,” said Krzyzewski. “The season isn’t over, alright.”

He walked off the court after those words. Now, the Blue Devils are in the Final Four for the 17th time in school history, tied for the third-most.

North Carolina is in the Final Four for the 21st time, the most ever.

“It’s them,” said Davis after the Elite Eight win. “It’s tears of joy being able to be a part of their lives. I’m so happy for our guys having an opportunity to play in the Final Four.”

Duke has the opportunity to mar UNC’s hopes at a National Championship and redeem themselves on basketball’s biggest stage.

UNC has the opportunity to spoil Coach K’s farewell tour yet again and make history as the second eighth seed to (potentially) win a National Championship.

Gov. Roy Cooper has declared North Carolina as “The Center of the College Basketball Universe.”

The stakes don’t get much higher. A game doesn’t become more fun to watch.

Don’t miss a second; tip-off begins at 8:49 p.m. on TBS.