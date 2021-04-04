Duke thanks Roy Williams for role in ‘greatest rivalry in sports’

It’s a moment of pure sportsmanship as the basketball team of UNC Chapel Hill’s famous rival Duke University pays their respects to retiring Tarheel coach Roy Williams.

“Salute to UNC Head Coach Roy Williams on a legendary 48-year career,” the team said. “All respect. Thank you for all you have done for the game, our league and the greatest rivalry in sports.”

Duke wasn’t alone.

Many took to the internet to wish him a fond farewell moments after news broke.

Williams led the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill basketball team to the NCAA championship three times. He is a member of the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame.

Here are even more reaction’s to Roy Williams’ retirement:

