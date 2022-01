(WGHP) — Despite the state's well-planted roots in the tobacco industry, the cost for smokers in North Carolina is near the lowest in the nation.

WalletHub, a personal-finance data aggregator that usually tells us the 10 best places to raise children or the 25 most reasonable housing markets or the rank of U.S. states for happiness, is out with new figures that are focused on a serious effort to change public health.