Duke men’s basketball season opener postponed due to COVID-19

Duke Blue Devils
Duke basketball’s opener against Gardner-Webb has been postponed following a positive coronavirus test within the ‘Runnin’ Bulldogs’ program, according to a statement from Duke.

The game was scheduled to tip off Wednesday night.

The Duke Blue Devils will now open the 2020 -2021 season Saturday at 2 p.m. against Coppin State.  

