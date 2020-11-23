Duke men’s basketball season opener postponed due to COVID-19

Duke basketball’s opener against Gardner-Webb has been postponed following a positive coronavirus test within the ‘Runnin’ Bulldogs’ program, according to a statement from Duke.

The game was scheduled to tip off Wednesday night.

NEWS: Our game Wednesday night vs. Gardner-Webb has been postponed following a positive COVID-19 test within the Gardner-Webb program.



Our season opener is now scheduled for this Saturday vs. Coppin State in Cameron (2 PM ET, ACC Network Extra). — Duke Men’s Basketball (@DukeMBB) November 23, 2020

The Duke Blue Devils will now open the 2020 -2021 season Saturday at 2 p.m. against Coppin State.

LATEST HEADLINES FROM FOX 46 CHARLOTTE