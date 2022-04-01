(CHARLOTTE SPORTS LIVE) — As Coach K and the Duke Blue Devils get ready for their Final Four matchup with North Carolina, Charlotte Sports Live’s Carla Gebhart sits down with Duke publisher of Sports Illustrated, Shawn Krest.

Every game this season has been a “last” for Coach K, so maybe that alleviates some pressure for the Blue Devils.

Shawn shared a crazy tidbit from Coach K’s career and says he thinks an unlikely hero will step up in the meeting with the Tarheels.

Carla and Shawn cover it all in this exclusive one-on-one.

Duke is The Team to Watch

Coach K is in his final NCAA Tournament. A walk-off national title would be the perfect end to a Hall of Fame career that includes the most wins in NCAA history.

A Final Four to Remember

While Kansas takes on Villanova in a tough matchup, Duke is battling their Tobacco Road rival North Carolina. They have met 257 times, but this is their first meeting in the NCAA Tournament. It will also be Coach K’s last game against the Tar Heels.

How to Watch

Watch Kansas v. Villanova starting at 6:09 p.m. ET Saturday on TBS. Immediately following, Duke v. North Carolina starting at ~8:49 p.m. ET Saturday on TBS.

Let’s Discuss

