CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Whether it’s on-campus or on Main Street, fans of the Davidson Wildcats say it’s good to see the team back in the NCAA Tournament.

The campus is mostly quiet, except for Ted Pasqette shooting some hoops. He’s more excited about the basketball that will be played in Greenville, SC when Davidson faces Michigan State.

“I have all faith in my team,” added Passqette. “This is my school and of course, I’m going to be with them all the way for sure.”

The last time Davidson made it to the NCAA tourney was in 2018 when the team lost by five to Kentucky. The Wildcats made the Elite 8 in 2008 when they had a guy named Stephen Curry. Some say it’s time for the new players to make their mark.

“These players are dedicated,” said Pasqette. “All respect to them, they’ve been putting in the work, they play real hard. Congrats to them for making it.”

Many in Davidson think the Wildcats can make a run. The team got to the Atlantic 10 title game and lost a heartbreaker to Richmond, but still got a 10 seed for the tourney.

“I think it puts us on the map,” said Davidson alum, Victor Cabe. “I think we’ve been slept on for a while and the program has done its best over the last few years. It’s been a couple of years since we’ve been there, but I think this will continue to garner interest for the school.”

Some are not sure if they will make the trip to see the first game in Greenville, but they are holding out hope the Wildcats make it to the second round to play another team from the Tar Heel state.

“Personally, I’d like to see them oust Duke if they can in the second round,” said Grayson Brokwitz, as he was drinking coffee on Main street. “Get past Michigan State, yeah.”

If fans are right, a Wildcat win in the first round could mess up some brackets.