Davidson men’s basketball coach Bob McKillop talks record-starting season

(CHARLOTTE SPORTS LIVE) — With his team riding a 12-game win streak, Davidson men’s basketball coach Bob McKillop brings up the name ‘Steph Curry.’

He wants his roster to focus not on Curry’s NBA record, but on his journey.

‘It wasn’t that one shot that got him where he was,” McKillop says. “It was the one that was celebrated. He never has gotten lost on that particular aspect of anything other than the fact that it’s a journey.”

Davidson wasn’t supposed to be so good this year. They lost two of their top three scorers from the 2020-21 season to the transfer portal.

But they brought in another – Foster Loyer from Michigan State. He’s shooting 50 percent from the 3-point line, which ranks fourth-best in the country.

“You can look at his statistics and see what his performance has given to our program,” McKillop says. “But you look at our team record and you see what his leadership has given to our program.”

And that team record, 13-2, is the Wildcats’ best start since 1969.

It includes a win against 10th-ranked Alabama – Davidson’s first Top-10 win since Curry’s squad in 2008.

“Beating Alabama gave us a shot in the arm in terms of confidence, and certainly got national attention because it was a Top 10 team,” McKillop says. “And clearly, it’s a valuable asset for the A-10 when tournament time comes around and Selection Sunday occurs.”

But, McKillop doesn’t want his players getting cocky about their success this season.

“We have a saying around here: Proud peacock today, feather duster tomorrow. Which means you could be strutting around feeling pretty good about yourself, and the next day you’re a feather duster.”

The only ones in the dust now are Davidson’s opponents.

Four different wildcats – Hyunjung Lee, Loyer, Luke Brajkovic and Michael Jones – are averaging double-digits in scoring. The team as a whole is hitting almost 50 percent of its shots.

“We have tremendous confidence that’s developing but we understand that confidence is fragile,” McKillop says.” We understand it’s unique. So we try to balance that confidence with humility.”

The Wildcats hit the road for their next three games, starting with Richmond at 9 p.m. Friday.