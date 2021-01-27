Davidson basketball put on pause due to COVID-19, Saturday’s game postponed

(FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – The Davidson men’s basketball team has paused all team-related activities due to a COVID-19, the program announced Wednesday.

Saturday’s home matchup against St. Bonaventure has been postponed.

Davidson College said the positive tests results were among “Tier 1 personnel,” which is includes scholar athletes, coaches and staff members who are in close contact with the team.

The Wildcats defeated UMass Sunday, moving them to 10-5 on the season and 6-2 in the Atlantic 10 Conference.