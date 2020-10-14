Charlotte to host NCAA Men’s Basketball Tourney 1st & 2nd rounds in ’24

The Spectrum Center will host the first and second rounds of the 2024 NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament, the NCAA announced on Wednesday.

The Charlotte 49ers will be the formal hosts of the event.

“The Charlotte 49ers are thrilled to partner with the CRVA, the Charlotte Sports Foundation, and Spectrum Center to host the 2024NCAA Men’s Basketball Championships,” said 49ers Director of Athletics Mike Hill. “Basketball is part of the fabric of our university, our city, and our state. We have a rich history of hosting NCAA basketball and are grateful to the committee for choosing to return to Charlotte.”

This will be the fifth time the Spectrum Center has hosted the NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament with the last coming in 2018. In 2018 the arena hosted the NCAA East Regional.

This is the 24th time the City of Charlotte has hosted the event including the 1994 Final Four.

Ticket information will be made available at a later date.

