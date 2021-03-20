Carolina teams go 0-5 in first weekend of March Madness

(FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Carolina schools started the 2021 NCAA Tournament with five schools in the Big Dance but just three days into the tournament, all five are out.

The No. 16 App State Mountaineers surprised everyone when they won the Sun Belt Tournament to clinch a tournament berth but despite a thrilling comeback, it quickly came to an end in a one-point loss to Norfolk State in the play-in game.

The UNC Tar Heels didn’t have a great season but played well enough down the stretch to get an 8th seed in the tournament. They faced Wisconsin and were no match, getting blown out and giving head coach Roy Williams his first loss ever in the first round of the tournament.

The 12th seeded Winthrop Eagles only lost one game all season but saw their great season come to an end at the hands of fifth-seeded Villanova on Friday night.

No. 7 Clemson lost to No. 10 Rutgers and No. 13 UNC Greensboro kept it close but couldn’t hold on against the fourth-seeded Florida State Seminoles.

In a year where Duke missed the tournament for the first time in 24 years, no other Carolina schools were able to spark the magic in the Big Dance.