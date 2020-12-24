Cody Zeller breaks hand in Hornets season opener

CLEVELAND, OH. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Charlotte Hornets starting center Cody Zeller left Wednesday night’s season opener at Cleveland with a fractured left hand, the Hornets PR staff said.

Zeller left the game midway through the fourth quarter after injuring his hand while guarding Cavaliers center Andre Drummond. He did not return as Charlotte lost 121-114 to Cleveland.

Head coach James Borrego would not comment on the extent of the injury but said Zeller would “miss some time.”

“Other guys are going to have to step up,” he said.

Zeller, 28, finished the game with six points, three rebounds, three steals and a block. Zeller has been known for missing time with a multitude of injuries but stayed relatively healthy last season.

The likely replacements at center for Zeller are Bismack Biyombo and forward P.J. Washington, who can play in a small-ball lineup.

“It sucks,” forward Gordon Hayward said about Zeller. “He’s a huge part of what we do.”

