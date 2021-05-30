Coca-Cola 600 draws largest crowd in N.C. for an event since start of pandemic

CONCORD, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A 100 percent capacity was allowed at Charlotte Motor Speedway on Sunday for the Coca-Cola 600, making it the largest spectator event in North Carolina since the start of the pandemic.

Mnay people were excited to be back outside in large groups again.

“It’s great to be outside,” spectator Gabriel Hardy said. “The sun is shining and there’s tons of people out here.”

Thousands of NASCAR fans from far and near poured into the Charlotte Motor Speedway area to experience the Coca-Cola 600.

Nathaniel Hess drove in from Virginia Beach.

“(I) recently got into racing this year, and also haven’t seen my cousin in over 12 years,” Hess said. “Long overdue trip and wanted to make it down for a race.”

Hess and Hardy were in the middle of a heated cornhole game with Paul Flynn and Gage Wencel

“These are our new friends,” Hardy said. “We met them 15 minutes ago.”

“We pulled up tailgating, shooting cornhole, having fun with new people,” Hess added.

It’s a feeling that hasn’t been felt in a while.

“It feels great again just to be out with people and just feel a sense of normality and get out, watch some racing and meet some amazing people that like the same sport that we all do,” Flynn said. “That’s racing.”

Across the walkway, Joseph Reyes and his friends are in a competitive game of stumps while they waited for the green flag.

“They’re letting everyone go at full capacity and we’re able to drink some beers and watch the race and are just excited to watch Kyle Busch win again.”

Reyes is on a mission to complete his NASCAR race bucket list now that restrictions have been lifted.

“So, last year was rough considering it was the IRacing and it was online so I could just log in from my computer,” he said. “This is my first time in Charlotte. My last one was the 500 in Daytona and the Martinsville, so 3rd one of the year.”