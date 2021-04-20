CMS increases attendance for state HS football playoffs, all spring sports

CHARLOTTE, NC (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Attendance at Charlotte Mecklenburg Schools sports events including the ongoing state high school football playoff games will be expanded to 30 percent capacity, district leaders announced on Tuesday.

This will include the in-progress state football playoff games as well as all all spring sports.

“After reviewing additional guidance, we believe that at 30 percent of maximum capacity we can allow more fans to attend athletic contests to show support while providing them the opportunity to comply with the governor’s executive order requiring groups be seated at least six feet apart,” said CMS Superintendent Earnest Winston.

“I am pleased that more family members and friends will be able to see their student-athletes compete as we continue to keep student, staff, and family health and safety as our highest priority.”

Ticket availability will go into effect this Friday for all in-season spring sports including state football playoff games scheduled for Friday night.

Charlotte’s Vance (7-1) faces Hough (8-0) Friday in a 4AA tournament playoff game.

Face coverings will be required at all events.