‘Club lit.’ Charlotte 49ers head coach Will Healy sits down with CSL

(FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – The founder of ‘Club Lit’ joined Charlotte Sports Live on Wednesday night as the Charlotte 49ers prepare for its spring game.

Charlotte head football coach Will Healy joined Will and Josh to talk about one of the most important spring games he’s ever had.

Due to all the cancellations and complications from 2020 due to COVID, this game has a lot of meaning.

“Just to be able to have some type of atmosphere and fans and being able to get back to some type of normalcy, it would be awesome to be able to have,” Healy said.

Unfortunately, rain is in the forecast but Healy says they will play the game at some point. He is done cancelling football games.

Spring practice has taken on the same importance due to the lack of spring practices and time together last year as well. The 49ers have had more practice time this year during the spring than last year.

“Hopefully some 2021 luck will pop up,” he said. “It’s important for us for an evaluation and to finish something. I’m not canceling anything anymore.”

And Healy couldn’t leave without talking about CLUB LIT after they beat UTEP and North Texas last season.