Clemson dominates preseason ACC football poll, teams

Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence passes against LSU during the second half of a NCAA College Football Playoff national championship game Monday, Jan. 13, 2020, in New Orleans. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Clemson continues its domination of the Atlantic Coast Conference.

The runaway pick with 132 first-place votes, Clemson was also picked to win the ACC Championship Game.

Notre Dame had the second-most first place votes with two.

North Carolina came in third in the preseason poll while N.C. State placed 11th and Duke 12th.

Tigers quarterback Trevor Lawrence received 100 votes for preseason player of the year. Clemson running back Travis Etienne was second with 30 votes – no one else had more than one vote.

ACC Preseason Poll

(First-place votes in parenthesis, followed by total points)

Clemson (132) – 2008 – also picked to win ACC Football Championship Game Notre Dame (2) – 1824 North Carolina – 1682 Louisville – 1434 Virginia Tech – 1318 Miami – 1280 Florida State – 1177 Pitt – 1132 Virginia – 994 Wake Forest – 659 N.C. State – 634 Duke – 618 Boston College – 532 Syracuse – 449 Georgia Tech – 339

2020 All-ACC Preseason Football Team

(Total votes in parenthesis)

Offense

WR – Tamorrion Terry, Florida State (100)

WR – Tutu Atwell, Louisville (96)

WR – Dazz Newsome, North Carolina (75)

TE – Brevin Jordan, Miami (77)

AP – Michael Carter, North Carolina (82)

OT – Jackson Carman, Clemson (64)

OT – Ben Petrula, Boston College (61)

OG – Zion Johnson, Boston College (78)

OG – Aaron Banks, Notre Dame (34)

C – Jimmy Morrissey, Pitt (80)

QB – Trevor Lawrence, Clemson (131)

RB – Travis Etienne, Clemson (133)

RB – Javian Hawkins, Louisville (80)

Defense

DE – Carlos Basham Jr., Wake Forest (89)

DE – Patrick Jones II, Pitt (37)

DT – Marvin Wilson, Florida State (108)

DT – Tyler Davis, Clemson (75)

LB – Chazz Surratt, North Carolina (106)

LB – Rayshard Ashby, Virginia Tech (66)

LB – Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah, Notre Dame (47)

CB – Asante Samuel Jr., Florida State (90)

CB – Derion Kendrick, Clemson (85)

S – Paris Ford, Pitt (62)

S – Hamsah Nasirildeen, Florida State (56)

Special Teams

PK – Nick Sciba, Wake Forest (69)

P – Trenton Gill, NC State (43)

SP – Damond Philyaw-Johnson, Duke (48)

ACC Player of the Year