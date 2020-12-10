Panthers’ Christian McCaffrey not expected to play against Broncos

Carolina Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey (22) stiff arms Tampa Bay Buccaneers linebacker Devin White (45) as he scores on a touchdown run during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Mark LoMoglio)

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- Carolina Panthers’ star running back Christian McCaffrey will not be making his long-awaited reappearance on the field this Sunday.

On Thursday, Coach Matt Rhule saud McCaffrey is not expected to play against the Denver Broncos due to a quad injury.

McCaffrey was limited in practice on Wednesday and he did not appear in the media portion of practice Thursday.

Get breaking news alerts in the FOX46 News app. It’s FREE! Download for iOS or Android

The All-pro running back has already missed nine games this season due to a high ankle sprain and a shoulder injury. Rhule said McCaffrey tweaked his thigh last week during private workouts.

On Monday, McCaffrey spoke to the media and didn’t mention the injury, saying he was looking forward to getting back on the field against the Broncos.

“I feel great,” McCaffrey said. “I feel really great.”

In the three games that he has played this season, McCaffrey has put up 374 yards and six touchdowns.

MORE FROM FOX 46 CHARLOTTE