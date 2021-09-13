Chip Ganassi Racing employees face layoffs in Concord after Trackhouse Racing purchase

CONCORD, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Employees at Chip Ganassi Racing are facing an uncertain future after the organization sold its entire NASCAR team to Trackhouse Racing.

Team owner Chip Ganassi announced the sale of his NASCAR team to Trackhouse owner Justin Marks in June.

The race team filed a Worker Adjusted and Retraining Notification with the North Carolina Department of Commerce saying 55 employees could be facing permanent layoffs effective at the end of the NASCAR Cup Series schedule on November 7.

Ganassi fields two cars in the Cup Series but will transfer his Concord-based race shop and all its assets to Marks for 2022.

“He made me a great offer that required my attention,” Ganassi told The Associated Press.

“I’m not out of racing, I’m just out of NASCAR,” Ganassi said. “I still have an IndyCar team. I still have an IMSA sports car team. I still have a Formula E team. I had an offer that I was required to consider.”

Marks said Trackhouse Racing will field two entries next year with drivers Daniel Suarez and Ross Chastain.