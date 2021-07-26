Cherryville teen ready to represent US at youth MMA World Championships

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46) – Mixed Martial Arts, also known as MMA is one of the fastest-growing sports in the world. Part of that world is right here in our backyard in Cherryville, N.C.

And one 16-year-old is taking his talents to Bulgaria to represent our country.

Like a lot of MMA fighters, Mason Grindstaff was initially a wrestler. He was introduced to MMA after North Carolina shut down sports and school during COVID as a way to stay busy.

“All of a sudden he had nothing,” Mason’s dad, Howard Grindstaff said. “Like any kid, he was just fumbling around through his days all day.”

Boxing is known as the sweet science. MMA looks more like a street brawl to the untrained eye. But that’s not the case. Grindstaff’s concentration is Jui-Jitsu. The transition wasn’t easy.

“When I switched to mixed martial arts it wasn’t as easy,” Mason said. “It wasn’t an easy transition because it wasn’t based on muscle. It was based on skill.”

“MMA and that stuff are intense but you want a relaxed approach to it,” Mason’s coach, Chase Gamble says. “That was what I saw in him. If we can funnel that some. He was a really aggressive, strong kid, if we can control that a little bit and put it in the right direction we can have some fun.”

It’s fun now but that first fight…not so much.

Remember your first time on a roller coaster? How nervous you were? That feeling when you sat down and the harness clicked. You were in for a ride. Well, that’s kinda what it was like for Mason in his first fight.

“Once the cage is locked that’s when everything kicked in for me. I am here there is no backing out now,” Mason said.

“My first fight when we went to Orlando, my stomach dropped. When they put the lock in the cage, it was the first time anyone was across the ring about to punch me. It’s the best feeling you have once you get in there and do it. It’s really scary for the first time but now it’s not a hard feeling for me. I enjoy it. It’s super fun.”

Mason will be representing America at the youth MMA World Championships, where he expects to podium. But medal or not, his love for his country will remain.

“I want to go the marines and make the MMA team. That’s the goal,” he said.

That pride in our great country starts at home, where he has two brothers protecting our freedoms.

“I always wanted to go into the military but due to my asthma, I never could go, so, to know my boys are representing the USA and see Mason, at his age, be able to go and represent our town, his school, himself, the USA. As a parent – what can you say?” Howard said.