Checkers, AHL season canceled

The remainder of the Charlotte Checkers season along with the rest of the AHL has been canceled, the league announced on Monday.

“After a lengthy review process, the American Hockey League has determined that the resumption and completion of the 2019-20 season is not feasible in light of current conditions,” President David Andrews said in a statement.

This was potentially the final season of the Checkers as minor league affiliate to the Carolina Hurricanes. The two linked up in 2010 and the Hurricanes recently announced they were exploring new partnerships.

The Checkers play at Bojangles Coliseum and are the defending Calder Cup champions.

While the Calder Cup will not be handed out for the first time since 1936, the 31-team AHL hopes to return next season. That remains uncertain, with the possibility of no fans allowed in arenas.

Professional Hockey Players Association executive director Larry Landon recently said he’s concerned about the ability of the AHL and ECHL — which canceled the rest of its season in March — returning if it’s not safe for fans.

The Associated Press contributed to this story.