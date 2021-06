(FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – The Queen City will have some love in the 2021 Olympics.

USC hurdler and Providence Day alumna Anna Cockrell is headed to Tokyo after finishing third in the 400-meter hurdles final at the U.S. Olympic Track Trials.

Few words can describe the emotion from @annacockrell48 after qualifying for the #TokyoOlympics.



So, turn the sound on, listen, and celebrate her. #TrackFieldTrials21 pic.twitter.com/Y4eml9fnMR — #TokyoOlympics (@NBCOlympics) June 28, 2021

Cockrell finished with a time 53.70 which was a best that broke her own school record.

She was born in California but went to high school in Charlotte.

Cockrell’s brother, Ross is an NFL player and spent two years with the Carolina Panthers.