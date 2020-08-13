Charlotte to play at Appalachian State in 2020 season opener

CHARLOTTE, NC – NOVEMBER 12: A detail view of a Charlotte 49ers football prior to the 49ers’ game against the Rice Owls at McColl Richardson Field at Jerry Richardson Stadium on November 12, 2016 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Mike Comer/Getty Images)

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- The Charlotte 49ers have added Appalachain State to their 2020 season schedule as their season opener.

The teams will meet for their third straight season after the two schools agreed to a game at Appalachian State on Sept. 12.

The schools have decided to play the game in Boone due to the larger seating capacity at Kidd Brewer Stadium, although attendance may be limited due to the pandemic.

“This game has been our number one scheduling priority,” said 49ers Director of Athletics Mike Hill. “We have tremendous respect for App State’s football program and look forward to another great game against them. Without a doubt, we have our most exciting non-conference schedule in history.”

Last week, UNC-Charlotte confirmed two ACC games would be part of the 2020 non-conference schedule. The road game at Duke stayed on the schedule but was moved to Oct. 31 and a road game on Sept. 19 at North Carolina

Charlotte will also host Georgia State, Sept. 26, in non-conference play.

“We know the history of that program and what kind of team they have coming back,” said 49ers head coach Will Healy. “Shawn Clark is a really, really good person and he does a great job. I know he’s going to keep them rolling.”

The move gives Charlotte its 11th game of the season, despite the loss of three previously scheduled games. Charlotte’s season-opener at Tennessee and its home-opener vs. Norfolk State were both been canceled due to respective conference decisions surrounding the pandemic. Conference USA foe Old Dominion recently announced the cancellation of their fall season, removing that league game from the 2020 slate.



“I really appreciate Mike and our athletic department for their work to adapt and set up this schedule,” added Healy. “It’s definitely going to challenge us, but it’s also something that should be really fun and memorable for our fans and team.

As part of the agreement, Charlotte will host App State in 2030. Charlotte and Appalachian State already had a four-game series from 2026 to 2029 on the schedule for upcoming campaigns, so the two teams will be set to play in five straight seasons, beginning in 2026.