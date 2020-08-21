Charlotte Hornets get 3rd pick in NBA draft

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- The Charlotte Hornets recent history of bad luck in the NBA draft lottery came to an end Thursday night.

The team jumped from having the eight pick to the third.

The Hornets entered the night with a 6 percent chance at the top pick and a 26 percent chance at one of the top four picks.

The NBA draft lottery was delayed three months due to the coronavirus pandemic. It’s now slated for October 16. It has not yet been decided if the event will take place in person, or if it will be held virtually.