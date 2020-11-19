Charlotte Hornets take LaMelo Ball in first round of NBA Draft

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- The Charlotte Hornets have taken LaMelo Ball in the first round of the NBA Draft. The team had the third pick overall for the first round.

Ball, 19, was a favorite to go first in the draft. The Timberwolves, however, went with Anthony Edwards with the No. 1 overall pick, leaving Ball open for Buzz City.

On Tuesday, in an interview with ESPN, Ball said he was ‘born’ to be the first pick. The young guard has already played professionally in the Australian NBL as well as Lithuania, according to the NBA.

Get breaking news alerts in the FOX46 News app. It’s FREE! Download for iOS or Android

He also comes from a family of ballers– father and former NFL player LaVar, and brothers LiAngelo and Lonzo, who was the second overall pick in the 2017 draft and now plays for the New Orleans Pelicans.

LaVar played for the Carolina Panthers in 1995. He was on the practice squad and never activated for a game.

Hornets General Manager Mitch Kupchak released a statement Wednesday night, saying they’re excited to have Ball join the team and bring a different energy–and age–to the team.

“He’s a very young, talented player that plays the kind of pace we want to play. He has a flare to his game. We drafted him for his size, length, how he handles the ball and how he pushes the ball. At 19, there’s a lot of upside there,” Kupchak said.

MORE FROM FOX 46 CHARLOTTE