GREENVILLE, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Charlotte topped Greenville in their first US Open Cup match with a 1-0 final.

The group banged one home in the 40th minute, when Adam Armour looked for net, was denied, and Titi Ortiz played cleanup.

In the second half, Jake Keegan created space and smacked one home in the 59th minute for Greenville, evening the score.

It wasn’t until extra time when FC would put the game away. That’s when in the 105th minute — a pretty give-and-go led to a Harrison goal.

The team travels to Colorado for a Saturday meeting with the Rapids.